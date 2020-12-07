Bharat bandh update: How various states are gearing up

A nationwide strike tomorrow called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws is likely to have an impact in some northern states after several trade unions extended support to it even as the farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown.

Here is how the various states in the country gearing up for 'Bhart bandh' tomorrow:

1) Telangana

A day before Bharat Bandh' call given by some opposition parties against the new farm laws brought in by the NDA government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officialsto release ₹7,300 croreas financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme The farmers' financial assistance will be given from December 27 to January 7, an official release said on Monday.

2) Madhya Pradesh

The Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh indulged in a war of words on the agriculture sector a day before Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' called by various outfits to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

While senior Congressman and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath said the three laws were passed by the Narendra Modi government without discussions with farmers, the BJP hit back with state agriculture minister Kamal Patel stating that the Congress, in 55 years in power, had done nothing to alleviate farm distress.

3) Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) has also agreed to support the shutdown and to keep commercial establishments and shops shut.

Emergency services like hospitals, ambulances, fire brigade and medicine shops have been exempted from the bandh.

Slamming the Centre over the farm laws, Trivedi said they are completely against the interests of farmers, and therefore demands are being made for their repeal.

Chhattisgarh Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh (CKMM) office-bearer Sanket Thakur said, "At least 36 farmers, labourers and social organisations led by the CKMM will take out rallies at various places across the state in support of the bandh".

Road transport organisations have also extended support to the bandh, he said.

4) Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will ply as scheduled during Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' called by various outfits to protest against the Centre's farm laws, a senior official of the state-run undertaking said.

MSRTC managing director Shekhar Channe told PTI the buses will ply unless there are law and order problems due to the shutdown.

5) Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday direct police to maintain law and order during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting on Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

“The law and order was discussed in detail with the police and administration officials. The officers were instructed to ensure proper security arrangements throughout the state," Gehlot tweeted.

6) Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt movement of people or "forcefully" shut shops. The agitating farmers have called 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

7) Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centre's "conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers".

Taking to Twitter, Soren, who is also the executive chairman of the ruling JMM, said hardworking farmers are the pride of the nation.

"Protests will also be held in Jharkhand against the central government's conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers. The JMM fully supports Bharat Bandh on December 8," the chief minister tweeted.

8) Tamil Nadu

The DMK-led opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended support to the December 8 'Bharat bandh' called for by farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws, saying their demand for the repealing of the three legislations was "totally justified." The M K Stalin-led grouping appealed to farmers' unions, traders' bodies, government employees' associations, labour unions and others in the state to extend "grand support" to the bandh and make it a success on Tuesday.

*With inputs from agencies

