Bharat Bandh call given by the protesting farmers received ‘unprecedented and historic’ response from more than 23 states, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Monday. The farmers' body had given a 10-hour long shutdown call on the first anniversary of passage of the three farm laws.

The strike began at six in the morning and ended at four in the evening. After strike ended, BKU's Rakesh Tikait said Bharat Bandh was a success, and public supported it. “It's okay if public experienced some inconvenience, let one day be in solidarity with farmers who have been experiencing troubles (protesting against farm laws at Delhi border) under sun, heat for last 10 months," Tikait said.

SKM, the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, said reports have been pouring in about the “overwhelmingly positive and resounding response to the Bharat Bandh call to mark 10 months of peaceful protests with rightful demands".

"Reports have come in from hundreds of locations from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal about the bandh, and numerous events to accompany the same," the statement said.

In Punjab alone, people gathered at more than 500 locations to express their support to the bandh. Numerous non-farmer associations also stood in solidarity with farmers, the statement said.

"Life came to a near standstill in several states like Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Bihar. Reports indicate that in several parts of southern Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, this was the situation. Scores of protests marked the day in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," the SKM said.

The bandh hit normal life as protesters blocked highways and squatted on railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana. In Punjab, the ruling Congress backed the agitating farmers in their fight against the Centre.

The shutdown was almost complete in the state with transport services staying suspended and shops, commercial establishments and educational institutions remaining shut at most places during the bandh.

National and state highways in several districts, including Amritsar, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Sangrur, Mohali, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Bathinda, were blocked by the protesters.

In Haryana too, the strike evoked a fair response at many places where shops, educational institutions, commercial establishments and 'mandis' remained shut. The farmers blocked national highways in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Panchkula districts.

Besides Punjab and Haryana, normal life was also disrupted in some other states as well. In Kerala, ruling party backed the strike call, which hit the daily life due to closure of shops and non-operation of public transportation. But it was generally peaceful, as private means of travel was unaffected, with one solitary incident of violence being reported from Kozhikode district.

In Kozhikode, supporters of the strike allegedly ransacked the office of Asianet Broadband near Nadakkavu and destroyed equipment after the employees there declined the attackers demand to shut down the establishment.

(With inputs from PTI)

