The strike began at six in the morning and ended at four in the evening. After strike ended, BKU's Rakesh Tikait said Bharat Bandh was a success, and public supported it. “It's okay if public experienced some inconvenience, let one day be in solidarity with farmers who have been experiencing troubles (protesting against farm laws at Delhi border) under sun, heat for last 10 months," Tikait said.

