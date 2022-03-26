Bharat Bandh: Which states are not adhering to the strike? Check details

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
The call for a nationwide strike was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022. After taking stock of preparations in various states, the unions announced a two-day all-India strike against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government.
The statement said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively).
Date of Nationwide strike
A joint forum of trade unions which include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, have decide to observe a nationwide strike on 28,29 March in order to protest against the central government's "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies".
The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance among others, it also stated.
The unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization in support of strike at several hundreds of spots, it stated.
Banks join nationwide strike on Monday, Tuesday
All India Bank Employees Association on Saturday announced on Facebook that the banking sector will be joining the nationwide strike called by the joint forum of Trade Unions on 28, 29 March.
The banks are joining the nationwide strike in order to protest against the central government's bid to privatize public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.
West Bengal government offices to remain open on 28, 29 March
The West Bengal on Saturday issued an order saying all state government offices will remain open and the employees will report to duty on those days. The order from the state government further added that the leaves will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible.
“In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices will remain open and employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible," the order from the West Bengal government stated.
Kerala High court bars 5 trade unions in BPCL from participating
The Kerala High Court on Friday, 25 March, restrained five trade unions in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Kochi, from participating in the nationwide strike on 28, 29 March called by a joint forum of trade unions.
Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 am on March 28 to 7 am on March 30.
