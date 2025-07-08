Bharat Bandh: Will public services and transport get hit on July 9? What we know

As more than 25 crore workers are set to engage in a general strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday, July 9, called by a forum of 10 central trade unions and their associates.

The forum said the strike has been called to “oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government.”

Will public services get hit on July 9? Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, and state transport services will be affected due to the strike. Electricity supply in the country may also get affected on July 9 as over 27 lakh power workers will participate in the Bharat Bandh.

These sectors will get:

Banking and insurance services

Postal operations

Coal mining and industrial production.

State-run public transport.

Government offices and public sector units.

Farmer-led rallies in rural areas. However, no official bank holiday has been announced by banks and other government offices yet.

States have not issued any notifications for schools and colleges either.

Will transport get hit on July 9? Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha told PTI that state transport services are likely to be affected due to the strike.

Public buses, taxis, and app-based cab services are likely to be disrupted as trade unions and affiliated groups plan protest marches and road demonstrations across multiple cities.

The agitation is likely to cause delays or cancellations in local travel and logistics operations.

KSRTC to participate in Bharat Bandh However, Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that state-run KSRTC buses would continue operating, despite central trade unions calling for a nationwide strike.

“As far as KSRTC is concerned, employees are happy and content. The unions have not issued any notice. KSRTC buses will run as usual,” he said.

However, Kerala trade unions have refuted the minister’s claims, stating that a strike notice had already been submitted and that KSRTC workers would indeed participate in the nationwide agitation.

Why is Bharat Bandh on July 9? The forum of unions, in a statement, alleged that the government has not been conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years and continues to make decisions in contravention of the interests of the labour force.

They said that the Centre is attempting to impose four labour codes to weaken collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to favour employers in the name of ‘ease of doing business’.