Bharat Biotech 1st Indian covid-19 vaccine maker to publish peer-reviewed data

The data for 375-participant phase 1 trial, which has now been published in The Lancet, shows that Covaxin induced binding and neutralising antibody responds against the novel coronavirus, and with the inclusion of the adjuvant, it is the first inactivated SARS-CoV2 vaccine that induces a T-cell response. While antibodies are blood protein that fight the virus from infecting human cells, T-cells form an integral part of the body’s second layer of immune response against an infection.

