With several states urging the Centre to share the formula of Covid-19 vaccines with other manufacturers to increase production, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul today informed that ' Bharat Biotech has welcomed this', new agency ANI reported.

Dr. VK Paul said, as reported by ANI, "People say that Covaxin be given to other companies for manufacturing. I am happy to say that Covaxin manufacturing company (Bharat Biotech) has welcomed this when we discussed it with them. Under this vaccine live virus is inactivated & this is done only in BSL3 labs."

"Not every company has this. We give an open invitation to companies who want to do this. Companies that want to manufacture Covaxin, should do it together. Govt will assist so that capacity is increased," he said as quoted by ANI.

The announcement came days after several states have been complaining about shortage of vaccines for eligible candidates.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated that he has discussed with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production, new agency PTI reported.

Jain said he raised certain issues during a video conference with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting other capable companies to manufacture the two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- being already produced in India, and said the Union government should do away with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, on Tuesday, wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer the manufacturing technology of COVID-19 vaccine "COVAXIN" to other manufacturing companies, an ANI report said.

Vaccination process halted in Delhi and Mumbai

Several vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered in the national capital on Thursday remained closed for the age group of 18-44 years due to its non-availability, an ANI report said.

The vaccination drive began for the age group of 18-44 years in Delhi from May 3 but due to shortage of the vaccine, the drive has been put on hold.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in Mumbai has been suspended until further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday evening.

The announcement followed the Maharashtra government's decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to paucity of doses.

