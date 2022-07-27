Bharat Biotech, and 2 others tie up to develop 'variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- CEPI will provide a funding up to $19.3 million to develop a “variant-proof” SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate for phase I clinical trials.
Bharat Biotech, Switzerland’s ExcellGene SA and University of Sydney have come together to develop a variant-proof SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in the recently approved consortium funding through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Bharat Biotech, Switzerland’s ExcellGene SA and University of Sydney have come together to develop a variant-proof SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in the recently approved consortium funding through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Under this, CEPI will provide a funding up to $19.3 million to develop a “variant-proof" SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate for phase I clinical trials.
Under this, CEPI will provide a funding up to $19.3 million to develop a “variant-proof" SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate for phase I clinical trials.
Together the team will generate and screen a large and diverse library of chimeric spike proteins to identity highly cross reactive antigen structures that recall past and possibly future variants.
Together the team will generate and screen a large and diverse library of chimeric spike proteins to identity highly cross reactive antigen structures that recall past and possibly future variants.
ExcellGene will produce complex "chimeric" spike antigens using its engineered "CHOExpress-cell based technology", a press release from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday.
ExcellGene will produce complex "chimeric" spike antigens using its engineered "CHOExpress-cell based technology", a press release from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday.
With this new funding ExcellGene expands on a collaboration with the team of Prof Jamie Triccas that started in early 2020 Exe began to produce Wuhan trimerie SARS-Cav-spike proteins in March 2020, and nquendy Alpha, Beta, Delta and recently, Onicran variants. The Company delivered these antigens to its partners as highly purified stablised, trimeric spike proteins that had been angered for high-yield production, it said.
With this new funding ExcellGene expands on a collaboration with the team of Prof Jamie Triccas that started in early 2020 Exe began to produce Wuhan trimerie SARS-Cav-spike proteins in March 2020, and nquendy Alpha, Beta, Delta and recently, Onicran variants. The Company delivered these antigens to its partners as highly purified stablised, trimeric spike proteins that had been angered for high-yield production, it said.
The new CEPI partnership is a great opportunity to showcase what is possible in the manufacturing of highly-complex antigen structures, consisting of computer-designed individual monomers, for a potential variant-proof COVID-19 vaccine, Maria Wurm, CEO of ExcellGene said.
The new CEPI partnership is a great opportunity to showcase what is possible in the manufacturing of highly-complex antigen structures, consisting of computer-designed individual monomers, for a potential variant-proof COVID-19 vaccine, Maria Wurm, CEO of ExcellGene said.
Prof Jamie Triccas, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, The University of Sydney said, "We are delighted to partner with ExcellGene, Bharat Biotech and the CEPI organisation to progress our platform for the development of broadly protective COVID-19 vaccines."
Prof Jamie Triccas, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, The University of Sydney said, "We are delighted to partner with ExcellGene, Bharat Biotech and the CEPI organisation to progress our platform for the development of broadly protective COVID-19 vaccines."
The University of Sydney will provide a framework for pre-clinical assessment of vaccine candidates, together with access to Australia’s world-class early phase clinical trial community.
The University of Sydney will provide a framework for pre-clinical assessment of vaccine candidates, together with access to Australia’s world-class early phase clinical trial community.
Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) said, "Being a successful vaccine producer, particularly in the COVID-19 field, does not allow us to rest. We are therefore very pleased in having convinced the CEPI organisation that our partnership over three continents is a robust solution that promises to open a new door for a future cross-reactive vaccine."
Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) said, "Being a successful vaccine producer, particularly in the COVID-19 field, does not allow us to rest. We are therefore very pleased in having convinced the CEPI organisation that our partnership over three continents is a robust solution that promises to open a new door for a future cross-reactive vaccine."