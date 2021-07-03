The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has released its data from the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials.

The company said on Friday that the indigenous vaccine demonstrates overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic infection.

An expert panel of the country's central drugs authority had reviewed and accepted the phase-3 trial data of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin last month.

Covaxin is one of the three vaccines approved by the DGCI for emergency use and is being deployed in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

What we know about the vaccine so far:

In addition to the overall efficacy, Bharat Biotech said that Covaxin provides 65.2% protection against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, which is currently dominant in India.

Further, the vaccine has shown 93.4% efficacy against severe infections.

Covaxin is a whole virus inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune.

In what Bharat Biotech called "India's largest efficacy trial", over 25,798 participants between 18 and 98 years of age were recruited from 16 November year to 7 January 2021 for phase 3.

Out of these, 24,419 received two doses of the vaccine or placebo four weeks apart.

The company said that 130 cases of symptomatic Covid-19 infections were reported in 16,973 (0.77%) participants at least two weeks after the second dose.

As many as 24 infections occurred in the vaccine group and 106 in placebo recipients giving an overall vaccine efficacy of 77.8%.

Further, 16 cases, one vaccinee and 15 placebo recipients met the severe symptomatic Covid-19 case definition giving a vaccine efficacy of 93.4%.

Covaxin has received emergency use authorizations in 16 countries including, Brazil, the Philippines, Iran and Mexico.

Bharat Biotech is in discussions with WHO to obtain an emergency use listing for Covaxin.

The preprint data of Covaxin efficacy has not been certified by peer-review, according to Medrxiv.

Bharat Biotech now estimates it will make 23 million doses a month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.