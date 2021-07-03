The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has released its data from the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials.
The company said on Friday that the indigenous vaccine demonstrates overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic infection.
An expert panel of the country's central drugs authority had reviewed and accepted the phase-3 trial data of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin last month.
Covaxin is one of the three vaccines approved by the DGCI for emergency use and is being deployed in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
What we know about the vaccine so far:
- In addition to the overall efficacy, Bharat Biotech said that Covaxin provides 65.2% protection against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, which is currently dominant in India.
- Further, the vaccine has shown 93.4% efficacy against severe infections.
- Covaxin is a whole virus inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune.
- In what Bharat Biotech called "India's largest efficacy trial", over 25,798 participants between 18 and 98 years of age were recruited from 16 November year to 7 January 2021 for phase 3.
- Out of these, 24,419 received two doses of the vaccine or placebo four weeks apart.
- The company said that 130 cases of symptomatic Covid-19 infections were reported in 16,973 (0.77%) participants at least two weeks after the second dose.
- As many as 24 infections occurred in the vaccine group and 106 in placebo recipients giving an overall vaccine efficacy of 77.8%.
- Further, 16 cases, one vaccinee and 15 placebo recipients met the severe symptomatic Covid-19 case definition giving a vaccine efficacy of 93.4%.
- Covaxin has received emergency use authorizations in 16 countries including, Brazil, the Philippines, Iran and Mexico.
- Bharat Biotech is in discussions with WHO to obtain an emergency use listing for Covaxin.
- The preprint data of Covaxin efficacy has not been certified by peer-review, according to Medrxiv.
- Bharat Biotech now estimates it will make 23 million doses a month.
