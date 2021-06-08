Bharat Biotech campus in Hyderabad gets CISF cover

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The Centre has accorded a security cover of armed CISF commandos for the Hyderabad premises of Bharat Biotech, one of the major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country, official sources said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The Centre has accorded a security cover of armed CISF commandos for the Hyderabad premises of Bharat Biotech, one of the major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country, official sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the Union home ministry recently sanctioned a proposal to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at this facility, following which the force carried out a survey.

"The organisation is an important facility when it comes to ensuring medical and health security of the country and it obviously faces a terror threat from various inimical elements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The CISF, hence, has been tasked to secure the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad," an official said.

The force will be inducted at the facility on June 14, CISF Deputy Inspector General and Chief Spokesperson Anil Pandey told PTI.

Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CISF was allowed to secure private installations of public importance following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where five-star luxury hotels and a Jewish Chabad house were targeted by members of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The force guards about 10 such facilities across the country, including the Infosys campuses in Pune and Mysuru, the Reliance IT Park in Navi Mumbai and Yoga exponent Ramdev's Patanjali factory premises in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}