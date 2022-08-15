Bharat Biotech completes trials for India's first intranasal Covid vaccine

“It is totally different from delta variant. It is totally different from omicron also. They call "deltaomicron", a combination of both. I think if that attacks then it is going to be an issue. But we keep watching. We are working on that also. Risk mitigation we are trying to do. We are well prepared now... I think hospitalisation will increase if there are BA.5 attacks," Ella said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}