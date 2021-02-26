New Delhi: Bharat Biotech International Limited on Friday announced that the company has signed an agreement with Brazil for supply of 20 million doses of its covid-19 vaccine COVAXIN .

“The company has signed an agreement for delivery of COVAXIN®️ during Q2 and Q3 2021. The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunization program against the virus," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

There is a strong interest in COVAXIN®️ from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, it further said.

Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech recently said that the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker will be commissioning its third facility by the end of this week and after that, will be able to produce at least 40 million doses of the vaccine every month. He said that increased production for the vaccine will potentially help reduce shortage globally.

Bharat Biotech earlier this month also announced to sign a pact with Ocugen Inc, allowing the US-based biopharmaceutical firm to co-develop, supply, and commercialize the Indian vaccine maker’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the US market.Under the terms of the agreement, Ocugen will have the commercial rights to the vaccine candidate in the US and will be responsible to conduct clinical trial and get emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.

In an indication of a step towards Covaxin vaccine as a viable option to combat the pandemic, opening up new markets, the company has also sought permission from the governments in Bangladesh and Myanmar to conduct clinical trials.

Bharat Biotech in India had got an emergency licensure from the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani for its wholly-inactivated SARS-COV2 vaccine despite not having efficacy data, following which administration of the vaccines started on 16 January. The company has said that it will be coming out with the first set of interim efficacy data for Covaxin from its ongoing phase 3 trials in two weeks.

