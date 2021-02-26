Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of COVAXIN

Bharat Biotech earlier this month also announced to sign a pact with Ocugen Inc, allowing the US-based biopharmaceutical firm to co-develop, supply, and commercialize the Indian vaccine maker’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the US market.Under the terms of the agreement, Ocugen will have the commercial rights to the vaccine candidate in the US and will be responsible to conduct clinical trial and get emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.