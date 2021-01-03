Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine can be for back-up when cases surge: AIIMS director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday said that the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech will be used as a back-up for now.

The AIIMS director's statement came after India today approved two Covid-19 vaccines – Serum Institute of India's locally produced Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's indigenously manufactured Covaxin – for emergency use in the country.

He said that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's vaccine can be used when "we're not sure how efficacious the Serum Institute vaccine is going to be."

"In an emergency situation when there is a sudden increase in cases and we need to vaccinate, Bharat Biotech vaccine will be used. It can also be used as a backup when we're not sure how efficacious the Serum Institute vaccine is going to be," Guleria told news agency ANI.

Moments after the approval of Bharat Biotech Covaxin for emergency use came, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and several opposition parties pointed out that the vaccine was approved without the full process.

"The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. @drharshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime," Tharoor tweeted.

"Approval clearly says 'emergency situation' keeping in mind the circulating variant strains and at the same time, they have to continue the trial and get the data in. Once that data comes in, we'll be more confident as far as safety and efficacy is concerned," Guleria told ANI.

"Initially, Serum Institute's vaccine will be given. They already have 50 million doses available and they'll be able to give that in initial phase where we'll vaccinate around 3 crore people. Gradually, we'll build on it and by that time Bharat Biotech data will also be available," the AIIMS director informed.

On Saturday, Bharat Biotech announced successful recruitment of 23,000 volunteers and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for the phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin in India.

"Phase-3 human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-Nov, targetted to be done in 26,000 volunteers across India, this is India's first and only phase-3 efficacy study for Covid-19 vaccine, and largest phase-3 efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India," the company said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Guleria hailed Indian government's move to grant emergency use approval to two Covid-19 vaccines made in the country, saying that it is a "great day for our country and a very good way to start the new year."

Guleria also mentioned that both the coronavirus vaccines are cost-effective and easy to administer. "We should, in a very short period, start rolling out the vaccine," he hoped.

The AIIMS director, who has been constantly providing inputs all throughout the manufacturing process of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country, also stressed on the fact, "It's important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount and therefore vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it's safe, then only we come to human trials."

All data is critically looked at by experts after which vaccine is approved, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the Covid-19 vaccine approval in India was a "watershed moment" in the country's battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India," the Union Health Minister said.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," DCGI Dr V G Somani told the media here.

This paves the way for the roll out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the approval a decisive turning point in India's fight against coronavirus.

"DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," he tweeted.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he said in another tweet.

He also saluted the frontline workers who have been leading the country's fight against the virus.

With agency inputs





