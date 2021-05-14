Under fire over supply-related issues, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech today said it has dispatched Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to several states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Odisha.

"Covaxin goes to Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Bhuvneshwar. thank all our employees @ BHarat bio who worked through the holy month of Ramzan. Eid Mubarak to all your family's and God Bless," Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a tweet.

Earlier, in a late-night tweet, she had informed that the vaccine has been sent to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

"Covaxin sent to Kerala & Uttarakhand. Thanq for the concern, many offered to help. Our work is highly stringent, realtime & technical,no work from home! All Our employees will be taken care of, won't deter us from our mission! Let's be thankful,helpful & hopeful always," she tweeted.

However, she did not provide any details on the quantity of supplies to these states.

Bharat Biotech to share Covaxin code

The vaccine maker has agreed to share the formulation of Covaxin with other manufacturers to increase production of its Covid-19 vaccine, the government had said earlier.

Addressing a press meet, Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog, said the Hyderabad-based firm has agreed with proposals made by several states for sharing the chemistry of Covaxin to boost its production at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines.

The Covaxin maker, which has come under fire from the Delhi government over supply-related issues, said it has also dispatched Covaxin lots to various states.

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Bharat Biotech has informed the state government that it cannot provide 'additional' Covaxin doses to the national capital.

"The Covaxin manufacturer has, in a letter, said it cannot provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instructions of the concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling the supply of the vaccine," Sisodia alleged at a press conference.

Responding to the criticism, Ella, in a tweet, said that it was quite disheartening to listen to some states complaining about the company's intentions regarding the supply of Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech had already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on 10 May. The company was working to meet the demands despite "50 of our employees are off work due to Covid", she had said.

