Bharat Biotech enrolment in Covaxin phase 3 trial crosses halfway mark of 13,000

NEW DELHI : Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s enrolment of participants in its phase 3 efficacy trial of Covaxin has crossed the halfway mark of 13,000 participants in just about a month after starting its trial, the company said on Tuesday.

The Phase 3 human clinical trials of Covaxin began in mid-November, and the company plans to recruit 26,000 volunteers at more than two dozen sites across India for it. So far, this is India’s first and only Phase 3 efficacy study for a covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

The company, however, refused to divulge details on how many of the 13,000 participants have received two doses of the vaccine. Covaxin is a two-dose inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, which is manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform.

The number of people who have both doses of the vaccine is significant as the company has been asked to submit its efficacy data when it next approaches the Drug Controller General of India, and efficacy can be calculated only two weeks after inoculation of the final dose, and that too on a large number of participants.

The company had submitted an application for emergency licensure to the DCGI earlier this month based on phase 1 and 2 data earlier this month, but an independent expert committee set up by the DCGI had asked the company to come back with phase 3 efficacy data as well.

The vaccine has so far been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, the company said.

Only one of the nearly 300 participants who were part of the vaccine arms of Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s phase 1 study of Covaxin showed serious side-effect during the trial, a pre-print of the interim analysis of the trial released last week showed. The side-effect was deemed as not related to the vaccine, showing that the shots were safe to use.

“The vaccine was well tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events. Robust humoral and cell-mediated responses were observed in the Algel-IMDG recipients," the interim analysis, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, showed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via