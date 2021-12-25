Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has received approval from DCGI for emergency use of its vaccine for children aged between 12-18 years, news agency ANI reported citing official sources.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted emergency use listing by the WHO on 3 November. This vaccine is a whole virion inactivated vaccine against Covid, developed in partnership with ICMR and NIV.

Bharat Biotech recently submitted the phase 3 clinical trial application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to get approval for the booster dose of its intranasal Covid vaccine named 'BBV154'.

"We have submitted phase 3 clinical trial application to DCGI. An intranasal vaccine as a booster dose will be easier to administer in mass vaccination campaigns. Intranasal vaccines have the potential to prevent against transmission," said Bharat Biotech in its application as per ANI.

