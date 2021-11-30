Bharat Biotech is studying whether its indegenously developed Covaxin will work against Omicron variant of coronavirus, the company's spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad-based pharma companies comments come even as Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel set off fresh alarm bells with a warning that existing Covid-19 vaccines would be less effective against the Omicron variant than they have been against the Delta variant.

"Covaxin was developed against the original Wuhan variant," the spokesperson told Reuters in a text message, referring to the Chinese city where the virus first emerged.

"It has shown that it can work against other variants, including the Delta variant. We continue to research on new variants."

Moderna and fellow drugmakers BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson are working on vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case existing shots are not effective against it. Moderna has also been testing a higher dose of its existing booster.

Moderna is striking a more pessimistic tone than Pfizer, with Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla saying earlier in an interview with Bloomberg Television that it will be clear in two to three weeks how well its current shot holds up against omicron -- and even in a worst-case scenario he expects the existing formula will retain some efficacy.

Research is still underway to determine if omicron causes the same level of illness as older versions of the virus, if it can evade protection from vaccines and previous infections, and if it will be able to outcompete the existing strains as the pathogen continues to circulate throughout the world.

Uncertainty about the new variant has triggered global alarm, with border closures casting a shadow over a nascent economic recovery from the two-year-old pandemic.

News of its emergence wiped roughly $2 trillion off global stocks on Friday, but some calm had returned on Monday. First detected in southern Africa a week ago, Omicron is known to have spread to over a dozen countries.

India is yet to report an infection from the Omicron variant, the country's health minister told the Parliament, adding that the government is prepared and ready for any eventuality.

Countries around the world have tightened border controls in an attempt to prevent a recurrence of last year's strict lockdowns and steep economic downturns.

Britain and the United States have both pushed their booster programmes.

England also made face masks compulsory once again on Tuesday in shops and on public transport. International arrivals will have to self-isolate until they get a negative result in a PCR test for viral DNA.

(With inputs from agencies)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

