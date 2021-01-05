Subscribe
Bharat Biotech planning to set up 4 Covaxin manufacturing units
Bharat Biotech planning to set up 4 Covaxin manufacturing units

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST PTI

The company is planning to produce 700 million doses per year. Around 200 million doses (per annum) will be produced in Hyderabad, 500 million doses in other cities

Bharat Biotech, which has been accorded Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Monday said they are setting up four vaccine manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 700 million doses per annum.

Denying allegations that the city-based vaccine maker lacks data of Covaxin, Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, said sufficient data has already been revealed and is available on the net.

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

"We have four facilities coming up. We are planning around 200 million doses (per annum) in Hyderabad, 500 million doses in other cities. By 2021 we will have 700 million doses capacity... as we speak we have 20 million doses, he told reporters.

He said Covaxin is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials with 24,000 volunteers. "I think we are the only company I can categorically say has got extensive research experience and extensive publication peer reviewed journals. Many people say that I am not transparent in my data. I think people should have the patience to read internet and look at what our articles are," he said on the allegations of data availability.

He said Indian companies are being targeted as inferior ones and said his company's work is no less than Pfizer, which also came out with a vaccine for coronavirus.

