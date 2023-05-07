Amid a recent surge in covid-19 cases, Bharat Biotech intends to produce 10 million doses of iNCOVACC, the first intranasal covid vaccine. In an interview, co-founder and managing director Suchitra Ella said the company has bulk drug substance to produce more than 200 million Covaxin doses, which can be supplied when needed in light of reports indicating vaccine shortages, and the potential need for a fourth dose for the high-risk population of first responders, and those with co-morbidities. Bharat Biotech has received new orders for iNCOVACC from states like Maharashtra and private hospitals. The company previously suffered financial losses after having to destroy tens of millions of Covaxin vaccine doses due to insufficient demand. Edited excerpts:

Following a surge in fresh covid vases, the Centre has urged people to complete their vaccination if not done? What is your thought?

As an advocate of public health, we support the government’s recommendations on vaccinations and urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated.

What are you doing in-terms of ramping up production of covid-19 vaccines? Is there any plan to initiate vaccine production?

Bharat Biotech produced more than 600 million doses of Covaxin, but due to lack of demand in 2022-2023, we destroyed tens of millions of doses, and incurred great financial losses. We have more than 200 million doses of bulk drug substance that can be filled and supplied as required.

For INCOVACC, our plan is to manufacture approximately 10 million doses, and maintain it as an antigen bank that can be deployed as required. We have received orders from state governments and private hospitals for supplying INCOVACC. For example, Maharashtra had placed orders and we have already supplied INCOVACC. India can be rest assured that we will manufacture additional doses based on demand and procurement.

Many scientists are talking about next-generation vaccines or variant-specific covid vaccines? What are you doing to address that?

Bharat Biotech has always been an innovator company, across a range of vaccines. This knowledge and expertise was helpful to rapidly develop new vaccines for covid. We were the only company in India to develop a covid vaccine rapidly, and manufacture at scale for the immunization demand during the pandemic. We have now clearly established two platform technologies for covid, inactivated vaccines (Covaxin) and intranasal vaccines (INCOVACC). Variant-specific vaccines can be developed using either of the two platforms based on the national and global requirements.

There are multiple reports of unavailability of precaution doses at many places? How are you making sure that such a problem does not arise?

All covid vaccines are still licensed under “restricted use under emergency situation". Hence, supplies are based only on orders placed on the Cowin portal. Product availability is purely based on procurement and orders.

We know that the viruses have a propensity to mutate and are more likely to evade immune response generated by vaccination. Do you think there is a requirement of a fourth dose?

The Centre has recommended a third dose for our population, and we should ensure this recommendation is followed. The fourth dose may be recommended for the high-risk population, first responders, and people with co-morbidities, but this has to be mandated by the government. Currently on the Cowin portal, there is no option to take a fourth dose.

Right now, what is your stock for vaccines?

For Covaxin, we have more than 200 million doses of bulk drug substance that can be filled and supplied as and when required. For INCOVACC, our plan is to produce 10 million doses, and maintain the same as an antigen bank, which can be deployed when required.