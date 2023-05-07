‘Bharat Bio to produce 10 mn doses of nasal covid vaccine’

Amid a recent surge in covid-19 cases, Bharat Biotech intends to produce 10 million doses of iNCOVACC, the first intranasal covid vaccine. In an interview, co-founder and managing director Suchitra Ella said the company has bulk drug substance to produce more than 200 million Covaxin doses, which can be supplied when needed in light of reports indicating vaccine shortages, and the potential need for a fourth dose for the high-risk population of first responders, and those with co-morbidities. Bharat Biotech has received new orders for iNCOVACC from states like Maharashtra and private hospitals. The company previously suffered financial losses after having to destroy tens of millions of Covaxin vaccine doses due to insufficient demand. Edited excerpts:

