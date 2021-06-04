The Delhi government has informed the city high court that Hyderabad-cased Bharat Biotech had supplied only 1.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' in May against a promise of five lakh shots.

Representing the Delhi government, Advocate Anuj Aggarwal told Justice Rekha Palli that the state government has conducted a drive to vaccinate people with Covaxin based on the assurance given by manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

Aggarwal informed the Delhi HC that "of five lakh Covaxin doses promised to be supplied for May, Bharat Biotech supplied 1.5 lakh doses only".

The Judge asked both the Centre and Delhi government to address the issues relating to administration of the second dose of Covaxin.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on 7 June.

The Delhi HC was hearing three separate pleas seeking direction to authorities to plan a vaccination campaign to ensure the administration of the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to eligible persons within the period recommended by Covid Working Group (CWG).

One of the petitions was filed by Rajeev Parashar through advocates Amrish Kumar Tyagi, Deepak Parashar, Himanshu Shukla and Prakhar Singh. Another filed has been filed by lawyer Ashish Virmani through advocate Pallav Mongia.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government today said there would be no more Covaxin available in the national capital from Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said that Delhi had about 10,000 Covaxin shots till Friday morning.

"We think most of the stock of 10,000 Covaxin shots must be over by today evening. We are estimating that most of our centres that were administering Covaxin will be shut from tomorrow," the AAP MLA said during her vaccination bulletin today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.