BENGALURU : Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has resumed export of its COVID-19 shot, Covaxin, and has executed long-pending orders in November.

The Modi government on Tuesday, 24 November, had approved the commercial export of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine.

Bharat Biotech is set to export 108 lakhs of Covaxin doses commercially amid the increasing new coronavirus variant, Omicron, scare.

Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, has been found to be 77.8 per cent effective against the deadly coronavirus, a report published in The Lancet recently said.

The Centre will decide the amount of vaccine to be exported commercially keeping in mind the domestic availability of vaccines every month.

Covaxin is set to be exported to eight countries — Botswana, Paraguay, Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Cameroon and the UAE. Botswana in southern Africa is among 13 countries where the Omicron variant of the virus causing Covid-19 has been found.

The recent scare of Omicron variant , which WHO has categorized as ‘variant of concern’, highlighted the vaccine inequality in the world. The new coronavirus variant is potentially more dangerous than the Delta variant .

Covaxin, the inactivated whole-virion vaccine, was approved for emergency use in India on January 3 and was granted an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 3, 2021.

