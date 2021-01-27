Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin neutralises UK strain of coronavirus: Study

NEW DELHI : Bharat Biotech International’s covid-19 vaccine Covaxin can protect against the new strain of novel coronavirus discovered in the UK, a pre-print of an in-vitro study conducted by the company showed.

The company had conducted a plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT50) study, wherein it collected blood sera from the 26 individuals who had received Covaxin, and tested them against the new UK strain as well as another strain of the virus that the company had tested before.

Sera from vaccinated individuals showed comparable neutralisation antibody activity against both strains, which indicated that the vaccine worked against the new strain.

“It was reassuring from the PRNT50 data generated in our laboratory that the indigenous BBV152/ Covaxin, following its roll out in vaccination program, could be expected to work against the new UK-variant," the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, said. The study was supported by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology at Pune.

The study inferred that the results indicated that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin worked against the new strain of the virus, which was a crucial factor for the company getting an emergency licensure from the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani earlier this month.

“It is unlikely that the mutation 501Y would be able to dampen the potential benefits of the vaccine in concern," the study said.

The 501Y mutation is a genetic change of the spike protein RNA of the novel coronavirus, found in a UK variant as well the South Africa variant, which sparked concern among experts over efficacy of vaccines and drugs because most of the medical treatments and jabs targeted that protein.

The mutant strain found in UK in December was especially concerning because it was found to be as much as 70% more transmissible and was one of the major reasons for the spike in covid-19 cases seen in UK. Last week, the UK government said that early evidence has also indicated that the strain could be about 30% more deadly.

So far, the mutant strain has been found in over 100 travellers who returned to India from UK.

Discovery of the new strain was the primary reason for the DCGI giving the emergency licensure to Covaxin even though there was criticism on lack of efficacy data even against the original strain. The DCGI had given authorisation to the vaccine “in clinical trial mode, to have more options for vaccinations, especially in case of infection by mutant strains".

“They have used sera from Covaxin vaccinated individuals, and while this is based on limited testing, it is the proof that the vaccine is likely to provide protection against this UK variant. This method was also used for mRNA vaccines. However, this is not a test against the South African variant, which appears to be more of a problem today based on other preliminary reports," Vineeta Bal, professor of biology at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, said.

A new strain discovered in South Africa is similar to the one found in UK in terms of the mutation in the spike protein gene and is seen to be 50% more transmissible as compared to the original coronavirus strain.

To be sure, it is normal for viruses, like most living organisms, to mutate, and most variants globally observed so far in the coronavirus have made little difference to how these function. However, the UK and South Africa strains have been especially concerning due to the variation in the spike protein gene.

