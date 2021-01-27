Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin neutralises UK strain of coronavirus: Study

“They have used sera from Covaxin vaccinated individuals, and while this is based on limited testing, it is the proof that the vaccine is likely to provide protection against this UK variant. This method was also used for mRNA vaccines. However, this is not a test against the South African variant, which appears to be more of a problem today based on other preliminary reports," Vineeta Bal, professor of biology at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, said.