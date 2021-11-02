The South American nation of Guyana on Tuesday recognised Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin , said High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana. This comes a day after the Australian government added Covaxin to its list of Covid-19 vaccines accepted for travellers.

Earlier in the day, Indian Embassy said on Twitter, “Guyana has recognized #India's indigenous vaccine #COVAXIN-important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Guyana."

On adding the Covaxin to the list on Monday, the Australian government in an official statement said, the TGA determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.

Apart from Covaxin, the country also recognised China's BBIBP-CorV vaccine, made by Sinopharm.

The official statement also said, in recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19. The supporting information has been provided to the TGA from the vaccine sponsor and/or the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech regarding the vaccine and, a decision on emergency use authorisation is expected soon.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that the government is carefully following the discussions taking place within the health body and hoped that approval for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine will be granted soon.

"WHO's technical advisory group (TAG), which is a regulatory body, met Bharat Biotech officials on October 26. They had a few questions for Bharat Biotech. From what we understand, the company will submit its reply soon. According to me, once the regulatory group is satisfied with the response, the approval for Covaxin should be given soon," Shringla said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.