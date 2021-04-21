Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 78% efficacy in phase-3 interim analysis

The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18 and 98 years of age, including 10% over the age of 60, with analysis conducted 14 days post second dose. “Efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 has been established. Covaxin has demonstrated an excellent safety record in human clinical trials and in emergency use. Covaxin is now a global innovator vaccine derived from research and development from India. The efficacy data against severe covid-19 and asymptomatic infections is highly significant, as this helps reduce hospitalization and disease transmission, respectively," Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, said.