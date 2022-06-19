Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed3 min read . 05:56 AM IST
In January 2022, India's drug controller had given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct standalone phase III trials on its COVID-19 nasal vaccine.
The clinical phase III trials of the COVID-19 nasal vaccine have been completed and the company will submit its data with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) next month, Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said on 18 June.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Ella said, "We just completed a clinical trial, a data analysis is going on. Next month, we will submit the data to the regulatory agency. If everything is okay, then we will get permission to launch and it will be the world's first clinically proven nasal COVID-19 vaccine".
In January 2022, India's drug controller had given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct standalone phase III trials on its COVID-19 nasal vaccine.
During an interview with Mint in April, Ella had said that the initial results of the phase III trials are promising and the intranasal covid-19 vaccine is a game-changer.
“Our intranasal covid-19 vaccine is a game-changer as it will prevent infection and the transmission of the disease. We have collaborated with the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis on a novel chimp-adenovirus, an intranasal vaccine for covid-19. An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response, neutralising IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses. Immune responses at the site of infection, in the nasal mucosa, are essential for blocking both infection and transmission of covid-19. The nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination because of the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa. It is also a non-invasive and needle-free vaccine"
Also Read: Intranasal covid-19 vaccines will be game-changers: Ella
Krishna was in Paris as a speaker at Viva Technology 2022 where India was declared country of the year.
Dr Ella also encouraged to take the booster dose for those who have taken the second dose.
"Booster dose of vaccine gives immunity. I always say the booster dose is a miracle dose for every vaccination. Even in children first, two doses don't give much immunity, but the third dose gives an amazing response to the child. The same thing for adults also. The third dose is very important for adults. COVID-19 can't be eradicated 100 per cent. It will be there and we have to live with it and handle it and more intelligently how to control it," he said.
Talking about the Vivatech 2022, Krishna said that this is really great achievement for India, building a brand name in France.
"I am glad to say 65 startups from India, under NITI Aayog they all came, showing that technology to a lot of people, what India can do, how India can innovate for the world. They are vibrant because I was a startup in 1997."
He said that earlier US was the centre of startups but for the first time Indians are getting exposure in France.
"I am so happy to say the French government is very practical. They are really encouraging India and with truthfully a good heart. Again, they are really pushing how more the government can work together. How about the country's startups can work together? How government policies can create an ecosystem that is scalable, even French President Macron was talking about how to scale it up between the two partnerships, how to scale up for globe and the digitalization all that is talking about infrastructure, digitalization all that they are talking and that is a good sign between the two countries and the first time French is coming closer to India," he added.
