Bharat Biotech’s intranasal covid-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod for emergency use

Last month, Bharat Biotech had said that its intra nasal covid-19 vaccine (BBV154) was safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials for the vaccine as a primary dose and a heterologous booster dose.
NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal covid vaccine on Tuesday received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)approval for restricted emergency use on those above 18 years of age, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
“Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Mandaviya said in a post on Twitter.
“This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," Mandaviya said.
BBV154 is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. BBV154 has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery. In addition, the nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries.
India has two covid vaccines Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute, and Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech approved for manufacture for sale or distribution in the country. SPUTNIK-V, Moderna vaccine, Corbevax, and SPUTNIK Light have been allowed for restricted use.
