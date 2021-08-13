Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid-19 vaccine, the first nasal vaccine, has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials, government said on Friday.

This is the first of its kind covid-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India, it added. BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. Hyderabad Bharat Biotech has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, USA, ministry.

Phase 1 Clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging ≥18 to ≤60 years.

“The Company reports that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the Phase I clinical trial, has been well tolerated. No serious adverse events reported. Previously, the vaccine was found to be safe, immunogenic and well tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies. The vaccine was able to elicit high level of neutralizing antibodies in animal studies," the ministry said in the statement.

The regulatory approval has been receivedfor conducting“A Phase 2 randomized, multi-centric, Clinical Trial of Heterologus Prime-Boost Combination of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of BBV152 (COVAXIN®) with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine) in Healthy Volunteers, it said.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its public sector unit (PSU), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have been at the forefront in the fight against the prevailing global crisis.

They together have strategized to fast-track R & D efforts especially for vaccine development, diagnostics, drug repurposing, therapeutics and testing. The development of vaccines has been the top priority of the Department of Biotechnology, the government said.

This Mission COVID Suraksha was launched to reinforce and accelerate covid-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0. The focus of this mission is to consolidate and streamline available resources towards a warpath for accelerated vaccine development in order tobring a safe, efficacious, affordable and accessible covid-19 Vaccine to the citizens at the earliest with a focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“The Department through Mission COVID Suraksha, is committed to development of safe and efficacious covid-19 vaccines. Bharat Biotech’s BBV154 Covid Vaccine is the first intranasal vaccine being developed in the country entering into late-stage clinical trials," Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC said.

Hyderabad based drug maker's whole-Virion Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine named covaxin is already a part of India's nationwide covid-19 vaccination program.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.