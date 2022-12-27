Price of Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine revealed. Details here

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above according to reports will be available at ₹800+ GST+ hospital charges according to sources.
Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above according to reports will be available at ₹800+ GST+ hospital charges according to sources.
Bharat Biotech’s iNNOVACC is now available on CoWin, priced at ₹800 for private hospitals and ₹325 for a government hospitals. The country’s first intranasal covid vaccine will be rolled out in the fourth week of January as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, said the company spokesperson.
Bharat Biotech’s iNNOVACC is now available on CoWin, priced at ₹800 for private hospitals and ₹325 for a government hospitals. The country’s first intranasal covid vaccine will be rolled out in the fourth week of January as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, said the company spokesperson.
The needle-free vaccine will be available at private hospitals as of now and can be administered as a precautionary dose to adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
The needle-free vaccine will be available at private hospitals as of now and can be administered as a precautionary dose to adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
The ministry's approval for the intranasal vaccine as a booster comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.
The ministry's approval for the intranasal vaccine as a booster comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.
The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.
The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.
"The vaccine branded as iNCOVACC is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening onwards. For now, it will be available in private hospitals," an official source said.
"The vaccine branded as iNCOVACC is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening onwards. For now, it will be available in private hospitals," an official source said.
"Intranasal vaccine is another example of India's research and development prowess in the vaccine development arena. Secondly, it is easy to administer and builds up immune barriers in the respiratory tract through which respiratory viruses enter the body.
"Intranasal vaccine is another example of India's research and development prowess in the vaccine development arena. Secondly, it is easy to administer and builds up immune barriers in the respiratory tract through which respiratory viruses enter the body.
"The intranasal vaccine is now approved and recommended as one of the options for precaution dose," chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora told PTI.
"The intranasal vaccine is now approved and recommended as one of the options for precaution dose," chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora told PTI.
The intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had said in a statement.
The intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had said in a statement.
Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
The vaccine was developed in partnership with the Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.
The vaccine was developed in partnership with the Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.