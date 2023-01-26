Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC launched1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:47 PM IST
iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results.
New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched the world’s first COVID-19 intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×