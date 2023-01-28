Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine likely to be available in govt centres in Delhi by mid-Feb2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM IST
- The needle-free vaccine can be administered as a precautionary dose to adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, is likely to be available at government centres in Delhi by mid-February, senior officials of the Delhi government told Hindustan Times.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×