Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine on CoWIN app today: All that you need to know

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above and is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening. "The government of India has approved the Nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in Covid vaccination program from today," official sources said. Here is all you need to know about the new vaccines.

