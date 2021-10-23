Bharat Biotech has almost completed phase-2 trial for the nasal vaccine and it has shown good results, the pharma company's Chairman and MD said on Saturday.

"We have almost completed phase 2 trials for the nasal vaccine and it has shown good results. This vaccine will help in controlling the transmission of Covid-19 infection," Dr Krishna Ella said.

According to the ministry of science and technology, the phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers of age groups ranging from 18-60 years was well tolerated.

The vaccine has received regulatory approval for second Phase trials in August. The adenoviral intranasal vaccine BBV154 is the first of its kind Covid-19 vaccine to undergo human trials in India.

Trials for the Phase 3 trial will commence after the completion of Phase-2 clinical trials. The intramuscular injection shots usually produces antibodies, but there is still a risk of transmission.

It has raised the possibility that vaccinated people could still catch and spread the virus, even when they don’t know they’re infected. Scientists have proposed that vaccines are given through the nose (intranasally) may be able to block SARS-CoV-2 in both the nasal passages and bloodstream.

Further, Ella lauded the collective efforts of government and citizens as India achieved 100 crore vaccination mark recently.

On the children's vaccine, the chairman said the company is still waiting for a license from drugs regulator DCGI. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has already developed two-dose Covaxin, which has an efficacy of around 78%.

The company is waiting for World Health Organization's (WHO) approval for Covaxin. The technical advisory group at WHO will meet on October 26 to decide on the approval

