Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has awarded prequalification to its rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac 5D to prevent rotavirus diarrhea.

Rotavac 5D, new variant of Rotavac, is a unique rotavirus vaccine formulation that can be administered without a buffer and its low dose volume (0.5 mL) facilitates easy vaccine logistics, cold chain management and low biomedical waste disposal post-vaccination, the company said in a press statement.

Rotavac vaccine is used for the prevention of rotavirus infection, which is prevalent in infants and young children.

WHO Prequalification enables the procurement of Rotavac 5D by agencies such as UNICEF and PAHO (Pan American Health Organisation) and will fast-track global access to this life saving vaccine.

Commenting on the development, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director- Bharat Biotech, said that Rotavac and Rotavac 5D are projects conceived, innovated and executed in India, in collaboration with Indian and global partners.

"Todays announcement is an important step to further strengthen and fulfill Bharat Biotech's vision to address neglected diseases and prevent infections that continue to affect millions in the developing world," she said.

Bharat Biotech developed the first generation, rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac under a Public-Private Partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and 16 other international partners.

Rotavirus is the leading cause of severe diarrhea among children less than five years of age around the world, resulting in more than 200,000 deaths and 2 million hospitalizations worldwide. Vaccinations are an important part of global public health efforts to meet the Sustainable Developmental Goals of UNDP.

