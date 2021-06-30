After Brazil said it has suspended a $324 million contract of procuring Covaxin, Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that it has not yet received any advance payment from the country.

"In the case of procurement of Covaxin by Brazil, a step-by-step approach has been followed towards contracts and regulatory approvals," the company said in a statement.

"Emergency use authorisation received on 4 June. As of 29 June, Bharat Biotech has not received any advance payments not supplied any vaccines to Brazil," it added.

Issuing a clarification on the pricing issue, the company said it has communicated that the rates of Covaxin for governments outside of India will be between $15-20 per dose.

"The pricing for Brazil has also been indicated at $15 per dose," it said.

The contract for the supply of vaccines was signed between the two sides in February.

"Precisa Medicamentos is Bharat Biotech's partner in Brazil. Bharat Biotech and Precisa Medicamentos are conducting a 5,000 subject phase 3 clinical trial in Brazil, which was recently approved by ANVISA," said the company

ANVISA is the Brazilian health regulatory agency.

Brazil's decision

With President Jair Bolsonaro mired in accusations of irregularities, the Brazil health minister announced the suspension of the deal on Tuesday following the guidance of the federal comptroller.

Bolsonaro is being accused of overlooking possible corruption in a deal to purchase coronavirus vaccines. The president has slammed the senate committee probing the government's Covid-19 response, saying that it is aimed at undermining his administration.

The head of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) Wagner Rosario said that the agency will investigate the process of purchasing the vaccine.

"We suspended the deal as a simple preventive measure since there are complaints that could not be explained well by the complainant, so we opened a preliminary investigation last week," Rosario was quoted as saying by CNN.

"We have put in a reinforced team for the verification. We hope to be very quick in this process, and we hope that in no more than 10 days we will already have an answer for this analysis," he added.

Brazil's health minister said his ministry is going to carry out an administrative investigation to verify all aspects of the issue that are being raised. "As soon as we have more concrete data, we will communicate."

Brazilian federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into the deal, citing comparatively high prices, quick talks and pending regulatory approvals as red flags.

