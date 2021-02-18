Bharat Biotech seeks Covid vaccine approval in over 40 countries: Report

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is in the process of filing regulatory documents for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, in over 40 countries, the biotechnology company told news agency Reuters.

"We have submitted our documentation in Brazil and other countries and await their approval. We plan to export several million doses to Brazil," the company said in an emailed statement. "Pricing of Covaxin for international markets will be based upon supply timelines, purchase commitments and procurement volumes," the vaccine manufacturer further added.

Bharat Biotech had earlier said that it may export doses of Covaxin to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the week, did not name other countries and did not give exact figures on doses it expects to export.

The company has also entered into an agreement with US drug developer Ocugen for the commercialisation of Covaxin in the United States, which has seen the most number of infections aross the world.

Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, though efficacy data from its late-stage trial is yet to be published.

Bharat Biotech expects results from an ongoing trial involving 25,800 participants in India only by March, though the country's drug regulator has called the vaccine safe and effective amid criticism from some doctors and health experts.

At present, Covaxin is being used by India in its vaccination campaign, which has already covered over 9 million health workers, and aims to cover 300 million people by August. Bharat Biotech has supplied 5.5 million doses to the government and will sell an additional 4.5 million doses.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin may provide immunity against the disease for nine to 12 months, according to the mathematical calculations.

Covaxin's approval in India faced criticism, especially when used for inoculating healthcare workers during Phase I of the vaccination programme.

The vaccine approval came even before the release of Phase III trial data.

India, with around 11 million Covid-19 cases, has the second-highest number of infections in the world, though some experts believe the worst of the killer virus has passed in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via