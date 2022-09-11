Bharat Biotech seeks market authorisation for their intranasal booster jab against Covid-193 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 09:43 PM IST
- Bharat Biotech has also sought DCGI nod for phase three study of Intranasal vaccine in the 5-18 age group
NEW DELHI : Biotechnology company Bharat Biotech that launched India's first intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 has sought market authorisation approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for their intranasal heterologous booster, news agency ANI reported.