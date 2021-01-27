Bharat Biotech seeks nod to conduct Covaxin trials in Bangladesh, Myanmar

NEW DELHI : Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech which has developed a vaccine to combat the covid-19 pandemic has sought permission for conducting efficacy trials in Bangladesh and Myanmar, three people familiar with the developments have said.

Permission to conduct efficacy trials is seen as a step towards Bharat Biotech pitching its Covaxin as viable option to combat the pandemic, opening up new markets for the company besides reinforcing India’s credentials as major vaccine manufacturer.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

Successful trials would also mean promotion of India as a vaccine developer, given that Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council for Medical Research's (ICMR) National Institute of Virology based in Pune.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is one of two vaccines that received the green signal have been given the green signal by Indian drug regulators for inoculation of people across the country. The second vaccine to have received the go ahead from Indian authorities is Covishield which is manufactured by the Pune based Serum Institute of India but developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Besides these two. there are a clutch of other homegrown vaccines being developed.

According to one of the people cited above, Bharat Biotech’s proposal for efficacy trials was received by Bangladesh’s state-run Bangladesh Medical Research Council last week. The Dhaka-based International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) is expected to conduct the trial on behalf of Bharat Biotech, this person said.

In the case of Myanmar, a second person confirmed that Bharat Biotech has been in touch with the Myanmarese government and the efficacy trials were expected to start shortly.

According to ICMR, the trials were part of normal procedure ahead of countries procuring vaccines for their people.

“Every country will have their own rules and regulations for clinical trials and their regulatory authority to decide whether they need a clinical trial or not. India can’t say that," said Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division at ICMR. He however declined to comment on whether Bharat Biotech plans to conduct clinical trials in other countries. ICMR’s National Institute of Virology in Pune was the co-developer of Covaxin. A spokesperson for Bharat Biotech declined to comment on the efficacy trials.

Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at the London-based King’s College was of the view that many countries have been demanding efficacy trials of covid-19 vaccines. He pointed to recent news reports which said that a China manufactured vaccine had been found to be 50.4% effective in Brazilian clinical trials, less than what was previously thought.

“At times individual countries might be demanding this (efficacy trials) for a greater confirmation of the efficiency of the vaccine," Pant who is currently associated with the New Delhi based Observer Research Foundation think-tank said. “In that sense it (vaccine) is like any other export – it has to meet local conditions and requirements," he said adding that governments buying vaccines for their people was a sensitive issue in all countries.

If the Indian vaccine maker cleared the trials in Bangladesh and Myanmar, India would be living up to its role as “pharmacy of the world," he said.

“This is going to become a very contested market. In emerging countries, there is a tendency to favour the developed world, to see their products and vaccines as the first preference," Pant said.

In India’s case, it is becoming country of choice for vaccines, he said, given the large number of countries that were making expressing interest in India manufactured vaccines.

If Bharat Biotech’s vaccine cleared all the regulatory hurdles in countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar, “India’s acceptance among the top rung of vaccine developers would be cemented," Pant said.

So far India has sent vaccines as part of its assistance programmes to its immediate neighbours and started a limited amount of exports to countries like Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Africa and Mongolia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via