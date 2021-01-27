Bharat Biotech seeks nod to conduct Covaxin trials in Bangladesh, Myanmar

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is one of two vaccines that received the green signal have been given the green signal by Indian drug regulators for inoculation of people across the country. The second vaccine to have received the go ahead from Indian authorities is Covishield which is manufactured by the Pune based Serum Institute of India but developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Besides these two. there are a clutch of other homegrown vaccines being developed.