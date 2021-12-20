Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has submitted an application to the country's drug regulator to conduct a late-stage trial for a booster dose of its intranasal coronavirus vaccine, reported news agency ANI on Monday, citing a source.

This comes as India detects over 160 new cases of the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The country has reported 161 cases of new coronavirus variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"As of now, India has 161 Omicron cases...We are monitoring the situation daily with experts," the minister told Rajya Sabha while replying to debate on the COVID-19 situation.

He said the government has taken steps to deal with situation if the virus spreads.

"With our experience during the first and second waves, to ensure that we don't face problems if variant spreads, we have arranged a buffer stock of important medicines."

He said the states and union territories have adequate quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 for vaccination drives, adding that the country's vaccine manufacturing capacity has also increased.

"Today all states and UTs have adequate quantity of vaccines, 17 crore doses available with them. Our manufacturing capacity has increased. Today India has capacity to manufacture 31 crore doses of vaccine per month. In next two months, it'll further rise to 45 crore doses per month," the minister said.

India has not considered authorising booster doses yet as many in the country have been naturally infected and the government believes two vaccine doses offer sufficient protection for now, three informed sources told Reuters late last month.

Around 87% of India's adults, estimated at 939 million people, have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 54% of them have received the full two. Inoculations for those under the age of 18 years have not started.

Senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul spoke after the World Health Organization recommended that people with compromised immunity or those who received an inactivated vaccine should receive a booster.

Inactivated vaccines, which use killed or inactivated coronavirus to induce immunity, is made by India's Bharat Biotech and some Chinese companies.

At 144 million doses, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin accounts for about 11% of the total vaccine doses administered in India. Many Indian healthcare workers received Covaxin early this year and some experts say they should soon be allowed to take a booster.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.