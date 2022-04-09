Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute reduce Covid booster dose price to 225

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a meeting with all health secretaries of states and union territories for an orientation to start with administering precaution dose for the population above 18 years. It was decided to regulate the Covid vaccine prices that will be available at private Covid-19 vaccination centres. It was also decided that private CVCs can charge only up to a maximum of ₹150 as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of vaccine.

