Bharat Biotech setting up vaccine unit in Karnataka: Deputy CM

So far, 1.10 crore people in the State have been inoculated but vaccination for people in the age group of 18 -44 has been put off due to the shortage of vaccine. The government has ordered three crore vaccines and has paid money to the manufacturers but till now so far only seven lakh vaccines have been received. The State has reported 41,779 fresh cases and 373 fatalities despite stringent restrictions on the movement of people from April 27 till May 24.