Bharat Biotech ships vaccines to 11 cities, more to be dispatched Thursday

According to the deal signed with the government on Wednesday, Bharat Biotech will supply 3.85 million doses to the Centre at ₹295 per doses, and also donate another 1.65 lakh doses to them for free. The Centre, which will bear the entire cost of vaccination for 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers, will pay an average price of ₹206 for each of the 5.5 million shots, excluding taxes.