Bharat Biotech starts dispatching nasal vaccines for COVID: Why it’s a big thing for India
The initial two-dose schedule and a heterologous booster dose, both given as nasal drops, have been approved for the first time for an intranasal COVID vaccination.
The world's first intranasal heterologous booster dose has begun to be dispatched by Bharat Biotech to hospitals, Executive Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella announced on February 5. The dispatch started two days back, he informed ANI. India can innovate for both the country and the rest of the world, as evidenced by this vaccination, Dr. Krishna Ella earlier said.
