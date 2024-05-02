Bharat Biotech releases statement amid Covishield blood clot row: ‘Covaxin was developed with…’
Bharat Biotech releases statement amid Covishield blood clot row: ‘Covaxin was developed with…’
Bharat Biotech on Thursday released a statement highlighting the safety measures taken during the development of its COVID-19 vaccine amid debate over the side effects of Covishield. The assertion comes mere days after AstraZeneca admitted in court that its vaccine could “in very rare cases" cause Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome or TTS.