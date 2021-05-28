New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has supplied over 2.75 crores doses of covaxin to central government and states/UTs have a balance of over 55 lakhs doses as on Friday, the union health ministry said.

Amidst reports of shortage of covaxin across states, the central government said that current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 folds by July - August 2021 i.e. increasing the production from 1 crore vaccine doses in April, 2021 to 6-7 crore vaccine doses month in July – August. It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September 2021.

“As of data compiled on 28thMay 2021 morning, Bharat Biotech has supplied 2,76,66,860 vaccine doses to Govt. of India. Out of these, 2,20,89,880 doses including wastage, have been consumed by all the States/ UTs in the ongoing covid-19 Vaccination drive," the union health ministry said in a statement.

“With this, the balance available doses of vaccines with States/UTs are 55,76,980 doses. Private hospitals have also received 13,65,760 doses of Covaxin in the same month over and above what has been supplied to the government of India and the states," the statement said adding that in the month of May,2021 additional 21,54,440 doses of Covaxin are to be supplied. This takes the total vaccine supplied and in pipeline till date to 3,11,87,060 doses. Almost 90,00,000 doses are committed for the month of June by the Manufacturer.

The union health ministry said that this capacity augmentation of Covaxin carried out under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Mission COVID Suraksha was announced by the Government of India and implemented by Department of Biotechnology Govt of Indiato accelerate the development and production of Indigenous covid-19 Vaccines.

“Vaccine being a biological product of medical importance takes time for harvesting and quality testing. This cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product. Thus, increase in capacity of manufacturing too needs to be a guided process and an increase in gross production does not translate to immediate supply," the health ministry said.

Government said that covid-19 being a pandemic with worldwide impact, there has been a global high demand of vaccines with limited number of manufacturers with limited manufacturing capacity across countries. India with a population of 1.4 billion houses a substantial share of the World Population, estimated to be 7.7 billion by the World Bank.

In India, two vaccines were approved by the regulatory body in January 2021. The two manufacturers: Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech had a capacity to provide around 1 crore doses in the month of December, 2020. As of date, India is using three vaccines against covid-19 in its immunization drive; this includes two made in India vaccines - Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin who have supplied about 7.92 crore vaccine doses in the month of May 2021.

“The Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted use in emergency situation and is being used in few private hospitals which are expected to be increased over the coming days," the union health ministry said adding that the government of India through National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19's (NEGVAC), is doing regular interaction with national and international vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna etc. to make the COVID-19 vaccines available in country.





