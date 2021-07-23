Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharat Biotech terminates Covaxin deal with Brazil's Precisa

Bharat Biotech terminates Covaxin deal with Brazil's Precisa

Premium
There have been allegations in Brazil of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy 20 million doses of the vaccine using Precisa as an intermediary.
1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Reuters

  • Bharat's statement said it will continue to work with Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa to obtain all required approvals for the use of Covaxin in the country.

Bharat Biotech has terminated a memorandum of understanding to sell its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil's Precisa Medicamentos, the Indian company said on Friday without disclosing the reason.

