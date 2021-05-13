Bharat Biotech to carry out Phase II/III clinical trial of covaxin in the age gr

Earlier in April, in an early analysis of phase 3 clinical trials, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin showed a 78% efficacy rate against the coronavirus. But more importantly, the covid-19 vaccine was found to be effective against some of the fast-spreading variants that are infecting millions of Indians. The effectiveness of the vaccine against severe covid disease was 100%, the Hyderabad-based company has claimed, suggesting that people receiving the vaccine will not develop severe symptoms or require hospitalization.

